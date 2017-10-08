We’re ready for ‘one district, one factory’ – Adaklu assures government

Business News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

The Adaklu District Assembly in the Volta Region is ready for the take-off of government’s ‘One District, One Factory’ (1D1F) initiative, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has said.

He said the availability of vast arable land in the District for the initiative had given investors confidence and that a sod would be cut soon for the establishment of a cassava processing factory under the initiative.

The Regional Minister was addressing a workshop organised by the Regional Coordinating Council to evaluate the preparation of the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2018-2021 for the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Dr Letsa said the Central Tongu District had also made land available for the initiative and asked other districts to consider youth unemployment and support the initiative aimed at creating jobs and alleviating poverty.

Mr Emmanuel Nortey, the Regional Coordinating Director, said the workshop would afford the Council the opportunity to provide the needed technical support for the various Assemblies.

He urged the MMDAs to complete projects that were started in previous MTDP budgets before beginning new ones.

The workshop afforded the Assemblies the opportunity to make power point presentations on their achievements and failures in the previous medium term development plans.