We have depoliticized NADMO – Abu Ramadan

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-08

Deputy National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) boss, Abu Ramadan, has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo led government has depoliticized the organization to make it more functional.

Current staff working with the NADMO, according to Abu Ramadan, cannot be identified as members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He explains that depoliticising institutions, especially those owned by the state will lead Ghana to prosperity.

“Since we took over, we’ve made sure we have depoliticized the organization. All members of staff are civil servants. We won’t bring politics in the job, unless you the staff decide to play political then we will deal with you politically,” he noted.

Abu Ramadan made these comments when he spoke to journalists in Accra at the site of the Atomic Junction gas explosion on Saturday, October 7, 2017.



There were two massive explosions at Madina Atomic Junction which led to death of at least two persons.

Various degrees of injuries were sustained, houses burnt and several persons displaced. But for the timely intervention of Fire fighters and Ambulance service, more lives and properties would have been lost.

The Deputy NADMO boss who was impressed with efforts of the security personnel, expressed his satisfaction with the promptness with which the disaster was handled.

He said, “This response is one of the fastest responses we have had as an organization as in terms of fighting disasters as an organization and I am happy about it.”

Mr. Ramadan also remarked that NADMO was not idle but are up and doing in other regions to make sure the disaster levels dropped.

He added that they were thinking of more preventive measures when it comes to disaster management rather than reactionary measures.

“We are not just sitting down. We are now thinking of more preventive than reactionary”, he added.

The explosion occurred around 6:30pm on Saturday, October, 7, 2017, causing heavy vehicular traffic. Injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital, Pentecost Hospital and Legon Hospital.

Bodies of the dead have not yet been identified and it is still unclear the cause of the explosion.

According to reports, one of the deceased is believed to have been trying to get a shot of the explosion when he fell from the flyover after the second explosion, killing him instantly.