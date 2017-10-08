Update: Two dead, 25 injured in Madina Gas explosion

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-07

Two people have been confirmed dead in the massive gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra.

Information gathered by Starrfmonline.com indicate that 25 people have also sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the 37 military hospital.

However, those who died were part of the people escaping the scene and not necessarily from burns, starrfmonline.com has gathered.

It is unclear what caused the accident but StarrFMonline.com sources say the explosion occurred from a gas filing station near the total fuel station at Atomic junction.

The fire reportedly spread to a fuel station nearby.

The extent of damage is not yet known but eyewitnesses say an ambulance has just left the scene with people believed to have been injured.