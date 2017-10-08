Two kids electrocuted after downpour at Agona Duakwa

NADMO officials are still assessing the situation for further action and assistance <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507488109_217_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Two children have been found dead at Agona Duakwa in the Agona East district of the Central region after a heavy downpour that hit the area on Saturday.

The kids have been identified as Kwesi Nyanful (2yrs) and Kelvin Boakye (5yrs). They were electrocuted by a naked wire which hung near the area they were playing in the midst of the rains.

The bodies of the two have since been deposited at the Swedru Government Hospital awaiting autopsy. NADMO officials are still assessing the situation for further action and assistance.

They are notwithstanding urging residents to ensure the best of personal safety amidst the rains especially with regards to their electrical gadgets and their kids

