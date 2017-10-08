Three people feared dead in gas explosion at Atomic Junction

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said three people are feared dead in the gas explosion, which occurred at Atomic Junction, near Madina, on Saturday night, following the offloading of gas from a tanker at the Mansco Gas Filling Station.

Mr Billy Anaglatey, the Head of Public Relation of the GNFS, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said 35 casualties, including a fire officer, have been recorded with five in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the 37 Military Hospital, while the remaining were receiving treatment at the Legon Hospital and Alpha Clinic.

The fire brought in its wake huge explosions which were sighted in areas like Legon, Dome, Achimota and Spintex.



Residents in and around Madina New Road and Madina Zongo were temporarily rendered homeless as they had to flee for their dear lives.

Students of the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies and the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) were not spared either as they had to rush out to safety.

Some of the students were evacuated to the Institute of Chartered Accounts Building at Bawaleshie while others were sent to the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon.

According to Mr Anaglatey, the cause of the gas explosion, which extended to the Total Filling Station close by, had not been established as investigations are still ongoing.

The incident caused a huge traffic and chaos on the roads leading to the scene with most drivers and passengers having to abandon their vehicles to run for their dear lives.

Mr Anagletey said the explosion started around 1930 hours on Saturday and was completely brought under control on Sunday morning.