Stay away from gas explosion site – Police warn public

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

2017-10-07

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned members of the public to stay away from the venue where a gas explosion occurred at Atomic Junction in Madina, Accra, to enable rescue efforts by emergency services without obstruction.

A gas filling station in that part of the capital exploded, on Saturday, October 7. The powerful explosion set some vehicles close to the gas station alight.

“The public is advised to stay away from the scene to allow the rescue team to work,” the police noted in a statement shortly after the incident.

The police also advised drivers from Adenta, Haatso and Legon to divert their course through appropriate routes as there is vehicular traffic at Atomic junction.

Meanwhile roads around the station have been closed for safety with ambulances ferrying injured people away for medical attention.