Six dead in Atomic junction gas explosion – Fire Service

About six people have perished following the gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction in Accra

About six people have perished following the gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction in Accra on Saturday.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Billy Anaglatey.

“As we speak, six people dead due to this fire,” he said, adding that about 35 others sustained various degrees of injury.

It is unclear whether all the six died from burns, following reports that a vehicle knocked two students down as people run for their lives.

There are also reports that one 0f the deceased died out of panic by falling off an overpass around the area.



Mr. Anaglatey said his team is still on the ground, and at the hospitals where some of the victims were sent to in a bid to get the total number of casualties.

“Until we are able to reconcile the number, six are so far dead.”

Fireball scare

A gas filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra exploded on Saturday.

Residents were thrown into a state of pandemonium following the piercing sound of the explosion as well as the giant scary fireball that was formed in the sky.

Students of the University of Ghana and PRESEC fled for their lives.

Personnel from the Fire Service battled to put off the fire, but it was completely doused on Sunday morning.

Mr. Anaglatey said “the last fire went off 6:00am this morning [Sunday].”