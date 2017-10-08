Scores of Ghanaians gather around scene of gas explosion

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Scores of Ghanaians converged on Sunday morning at the Mansco Gas Filling Station area at Atomic Junction, near Madina, some hours after the gas explosion that resulted in three deaths and 35 casualties, including a fire officer.

Some eye witnesses, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the timely intervention by God, who brought down the rains, saved the situation as personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service could not have done the job alone.

Madam Akua, a credit card vendor at Zongo Junction in Madina, said she heard the huge explosion some few seconds before she saw the billowing fire in the skies when she took to her heels towards Adenta.

Another eyewitness, Mr Frederick Tetteh, said he started running towards Ashaley Botwe after he heard the explosion, which was followed by the fire, and commended the fire fighters for their efforts to bring it under control.

“I saw death coming but God rescued me,” he said.

Madam Margaret Boye-Doe, who resides at Madina Libya Quarters with her family, said the whole area became like daytime during the explosion.

She said though they were sceptical to move out at first because of the distance between their area and the scene, the intensity of the flames made them realise that they had no option than to run for their lives.

She said her husband and herself, with their three children, decided to drive to a safe area but later had to abandon the car and take to their heels, and returned around 12.30 a.m.to meet all their belongings intact, as they left the house unlocked.

“I give thanks to God for saving our lives. It’s heart-wrenching to see death approaching without knowing what to do. We are all safe and that’s the most important,” she said.

Madam Boye-Doe, however, called on the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ghana Standards Authority to sit up and do their work as expected of them to prevent such fires.

Meanwhile, the smell of gas could be felt at the scene of the explosion and surrounding areas but the Military Personnel are in the area to assist the GNFS and the Ghana Police Service to restore calm.

As at the time of filing the report, gas was still emitting from the tanker that came to offload.

Eyewitnesses say most parents run and left their children, rendering most of them helpless.