No more gas explosion – Akufo-Addo consoles gas explosion victims

President Akufo-Addo has sympathized with the families of the deceased persons in the Saturday night’s gas explosion at Madina in Accra.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and I wish the injured speedy recovery. I have dispatched the Vice President to the scene of the tragedy this morning. Government is resolved, now more than ever, to ensure such an accident does not occur again”, he said.

In a post on Facebook, the President said the gas explosion accidents has left him devastated.

“The news of last night’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction, resulting in the loss of 4 lives and injuries to several others, has left me devastated”, he said.

At least six people have been confirmed dead with dozens injured in the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion that occurred on Saturday night in Accra.

Two of the deceased are said to have been knocked down by speeding vehicles during the chaos.

More than 20 vehicles are also reported to have been razed down by the explosion.

Many of the injured persons were sent to the 37 Military Hospital and Legon Hospital for treatment.

