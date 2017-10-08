NADMO working on national emergency plan to avert future explosions

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-08

play videoNADMO said they were still at the venue to secure the place in order not to hamper investigations <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507471235_860_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Kweku DeGraft, the Head of Communications, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said the Organisation is working on a national emergency plan to clearly spell out the role of all stakeholders in relation to national disasters.

He said NADMO, being a coordinating agency and bringing all stakeholders together in the face of those rampant gas explosions and fires, had realised the weaknesses within the industry, hence the need for the plan.

Mr DeGraft was reacting to the gas explosion Saturday evening at the Atomic Junction, which claimed three lives and left several injured.

Thirty-five are confirmed injured with five in critical condition receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Mr Prince Billy Anaglate, the Director of Public Affairs, Ghana National Fire Service, who confirmed the death and injuries to the GNA, said the fire was brought under control around 2200 hours on Saturday but total extinguishing was achieved at 0600 hours on Sunday because some of the tankers were filled with gas.

He said the Total Filling Station near the gas station was also affected adding that about 21 vehicles were burnt.

Mr Anaglate said they were still at the venue to secure the place in order not to hamper investigations.