NADMO calls for strict implementation of safety laws – Abu Ramadan

Deputy NADMO boss, Abu Ramadan, has called for stringent laws to be implemented with regards to safety of Ghanaians.

Addressing the media during the aftermath of Atomic Junction gas explosion, he said that “when we start implementing, they will say put a human phase to it. If we are able to jump beyond that human phase element, and we are all ready to bite the bullet, we would make sure our country is safe for everybody.”

He said that it is the prayer of NADMO that Ghanaians are always safe.

He implored on all and sundry to take advantage of the explosion incident to help implement such safety laws. “I will call on Ghanaians, let us take advantage of this unfortunate incident to join NADMO in implementing laws to make sure we don’t have those human phase, human phase elements”, he added.

He further explained that when their team was asked by the assembly to take down a slum near a water body in Adenta, they were told to have some empathy for the slum dwellers. He described their situation as a ‘waiting disaster’.

There were two massive explosions at Madina Atomic Junction which led to death of at least two persons.

Various degrees of injuries were sustained, houses burnt and several persons displaced. But for the timely intervention of Fire fighters and Ambulance service, more lives and properties would have been lost.

We have recorded deaths – Oppong Nkrumah

Meanwhile deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has sympathized with the affected victims and revealed that their primary concern was for the well-being of the injured. He also lauded the services of the ambulance.

“I am not going to put any numbers currently. A significant number of people were affected. The ambulance service was quick. We have recorded some deaths unfortunately but in the morning we will put out the final numbers as we gather them.”

According to him, doctors said the injured in the various hospitals are responding to treatment.

Investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of the fire.