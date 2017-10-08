My husband’ll end fuel explosions – First Lady

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507473031_986_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that her husband will ensure the recurrent explosions at fuel stations are ceased.

Her comment follows Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction which resulted in the death of six people and injured 45 others.

In a message of condolence, Mrs Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to offer a lending hand to those affected and be united in prayer with them.

“Our hearts are overwhelmed with what happened yesterday at Atomic Junction. Our condolences go to the families of the bereaved. We wish the injured a speedy recovery. The President is going to ensure that accidents of this nature never happen again. Let us be united in prayer and remember everyone affected in this tragedy and offer help to those we can,” she said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the President has said: “Government is resolved, now more than ever, to ensure such an incident does not occur again.”

The powerful explosion set about 20 vehicles close to the gas station alight.

Roads around the station have been closed for safety.

Fire officers battled the flames for over 10 hours.

It is speculated that the explosion was caused by naked fire used for preparing khebab near the gas station.

