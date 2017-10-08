play videoAt least 3 people have been confirmed dead and 35 more critically injured <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507450890_26_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A visit by www.ghanaweb.com, this morning after the Atomic Junction Gas Explosion, indicates that there are still some rescue team on site.

At least 3 people have been confirmed dead and 35 more critically injured at the 37 military hospital where victims of the accident were rushed to.

Two filling stations at Atomic junction Saturday night were engulfed in flames after a gas station around the area exploded.

The explosion began at a state-owned GOIL liquefied natural gas station and spread to a Total petrol station across the street, sending a giant fireball high into the night sky and forcing frightened residents to flee.

These are some pictures gathered from the scene.

