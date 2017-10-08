Morning after deadly gas explosions; death toll reaches six

play videoThree more persons have died from their wounds in the hospital, bringing the death toll to six <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507458627_787_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Three persons were confirmed dead on the spot following the gas explosions at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra Saturday evening.

Deputy PRO of the Ghana National Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglate confirmed on Sunday morning that three more person have died from their wounds in the hospital, bringing the death toll to six.

Over 35 persons injured as a result of the blasts are currently responding to treatment at various health facilities in the capital, about four are in critical condition. Thousands worth of properties including cars were consumed by the inferno.

Mr. Boakye Agyarko, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon believes the cause of the explosions may not necessarily be about the location of the fuel station but due to someone’s “carelessness” and the person must be held responsible for the poor maintenance which led to the leakage.

قالب وردپرس

Comments