Mascot for MTN FA Cup grand finale to be unveiled on Tuesday

Mascot for the 2017 MTN FA Cup grand finale to be unveiled <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507490001_645_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The official mascot for the 2017 MTN FA Cup grand finale will be unveiled on Tuesday October 10 at 1pm.

The ceremony which will be held at the Conference room of the GFA Secretariat in Accra will also see the tag line for final match officially announced.

There will also photo opportunities with the mascot and the FA Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup Committee will meet key stakeholders on Tuesday October 10 ahead of the grand finale of this year’s MTN FA Cup competition.

The Committee will meet the two finalists Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak as well as Star Times Ghana and title sponsors MTN and their activation agents EXP.

The meeting will be held at the Board room of the GFA Secretariat at 11am.

قالب وردپرس

Comments