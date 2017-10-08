Lordina Mahama consoles victims of gas explosion

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507423896_133_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has consoled the families of the victims of the gas explosion that ripped through Atomic Junction in Madina, Accra.

A gas filling station in that part of the capital exploded, on Saturday, October 7. The powerful explosion set some vehicles close to the gas station alight.

Roads around the station were closed for safety. Ambulances were seen ferrying some injured people away.

The former First Lady in a tweet said: “I pray for the families affected and urge all Ghanaians to stay safe. God Bless Ghana and its blessed people.”

