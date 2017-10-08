‘Life is too precious’, Rawlings sympathizes with Atomic gas explosion victims

Former President Rawlings <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507490637_876_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is sad city authorities would allow irresponsibility to fester in the city, leading to loss of precious lives.

He said Saturday’s gas explosions at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra mark another “sad day” for city dwellers. Seven deaths have been recorded as at Sunday afternoon and over 130 persons hospitalised, some with critical injuries, as a result of the Saturday evening disaster.

Though the Ghana National Fire Service is investigating the cause of the blasts, eyewitnesses say a leaking gas tanker close to a naked fire being used to grill meat (Khebab) set the whole place ablaze.

An account the owner of the gas filling station, George Owusu has denied.

Commenting on the incident, former President Rawlings remarked that “life is too precious”. Sharing his sentiment on twitter, Mr. Rawlings charged city authorities that it is “time to implement effective preventive measures.” In his assessment, the unfortunate development is as a result of “congestion, irresponsibility and dangers we’ve brought to city life.”

He also expressed his “deep sympathies” to all those affected by the explosions. This is the country’s third fatal gas explosions in less than a year following the incidents behind La Trade Fair and Takoradi in December (2016) and May this year respectively.

