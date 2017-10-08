Let’s help victims of Atomic explosions – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Former President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to extend help to victims of the gas explosion

Former President John Mahama is urging Ghanaians to extend a helping hand to victims of the last night’s gas explosions at Atomic Junction in Accra that has so far caused six lives.

Officials say 35 people suffered injuries as a result of the Saturday night disaster and are currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

“I feel their pain. In our own small way, let’s all extend a helping hand to all those affected by the sad incident,” President Mahama who is currently leading an ECOWAS observer mission in Liberia tweeted Sunday morning. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by last night’s gas explosion at the Atomic Junction near Madina,” he added.

The Vice President Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia who cut short his tour of the Northern Region with President Akufo-Addo has arrived in Accra and currently touring some the hospitals where the injured are receiving treatment, Our reporter Nana Kwaku Aduah, has reported. Dr. Bawumia earlier visited the scene of the disaster.

A leakage of gas from one of two gas fuel stations in the enclave around the Atomic Junction reportedly triggered fire, which extended to an adjoining Total Filling Station causing two explosions that sent fireballs into the skies.

Hundreds of passengers, traders and residents in and around the Atomic Junction area fled their homes and workplaces for safety as the explosions lit the skies and caused severe heat waves.

Electricity supply to most part of the area was cut off as some transformers were affected. Most parts of Accra have since Sunday dawn also gone off but it is not clear whether that is related to the explosion. Amidst the chaos, speeding vehicles, which were also trying to flee the scene, reportedly knocked down some people who were escaping frm the scene.

Some of the affected are said to have died while others have been injured.