League Preview: Hearts of Oak determined to get back on track

2017-10-08

Hearts of Oak host Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as they aim to bounce back from their 2-1 loss in midweek.

This weekend’s visit of Ebusua Dwarfs represents a must-win game for the Phobians, especially if they want to challenge for the title genuinely with three games to end the season.

The 2-1 loss to Wa All Stars last Wednesday saw the points gap between them and leaders Aduana Stars widened from four to seven.

A defeat or draw on Sunday means they are automatically out of the title race and can only finish the season within the top four.

Top scorer and skipper Thomas Abbey is suspended for Sunday’s fixture. He was sent off against Wa All Stars in the midweek.

Right back Fatawu Mohammed is returning from suspension whilst Vincent Atingah remains out due to international duty with the Black Stars.

Ebusua Dwarfs are three points away from safety and they seek to claim that on Sunday by upsetting Hearts of Oak at the Accra sports stadium.



The Mysterious Club are currently lying 9th on the league table following their 3-1 victory over Inter Allies FC last Wednesday.

They came from a goal down to claim the important win.



If the Crabs are to shock the Phobians on Sunday with a victory, they could end the season in the top six on the league table.

Brazilian trainer Ricardo da Rocha will have a full compliment of his squad to travel to Accra as Christopher Bonney is welcomed back into the team.



MATCH FACTS



HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)



Total league meetings = 17



Hearts of Oak wins = 5



Ebusua Dwarfs wins = 7



Drawn games = 5



~ Hearts of Oak have lost only once in their last six matches in the premier league.



(W3 D2 L1)



~ Ebusua Dwarfs have been beaten only twice in their last seven fixtures in the premiership.



(W3 D2 L2)



~ Hearts of Oak have suffered only one defeat in their last thirteen home matches in the premier league.



(W8 D4 L1)



~ Ebusua Dwarfs have won only one of their last thirteen away fixtures in the premiership.



(W1 D4 L8)



~ Hearts of Oak have not lost in any of their last six premier league matches against Ebusua Dwarfs.



(W3 D3 L0)



~ Ebusua Dwarfs have been able to record just two victories in their eight visits to Hearts of Oak in the league since 1999.



(W2 D2 L4)



~ Hearts of Oak have kept only four clean sheets from their thirteen home fixtures in the premiership this season.



~ Ebusua Dwarfs have managed only two clean sheets out of their thirteen away games in the premier league this term.