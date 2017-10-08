Kwadaso building collapse: Two dead, one in critical condition

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Two children are confirmed dead while one (1) has his life hanging in the balance after a building collapsed at Kwadaso in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred after yesterday’s heavy rainfall.

The Assembly for Kwadaso Electoral Area Hon Kwame Kwakye speaking to Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo attributed the incident to shoddy work by the contractor of the building which led to the death of two young girls who are 6 and 12 years.

According to Hon Kwame Kwakye “it took the intervention of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to bring the deceased out from the collapsed building’.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue while the one in critical condition is receiving treatment.