Jack Straw, others to address World Tourism Forum, Africa Summit in Accra

2017-10-08

Source: Global Media Alliance

Former Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Rt. Hon. Jack Straw is among a tall list of speakers to address the World Tourism Forum, Africa Summit, 2017 to be held at Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra on Tuesday 10th October, 2017.

Speakers billed to speak at the Summit are The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon. Catherine Afeku. Mr. Bulut Bargci, President of the Executive Board, World Tourism Forum, Mr. Yoofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority and Mr. Kwadwo Antwi, CEO, Ghana Tourism Development Company.

Other Speakers include Darren Dunn, Vice President of Travel and Tourism Adara, Willem Isbrucker, Senior Product Owner Booking.com, Saurabh Chawla, Chief Development Officer, Louvre Hotel Group and Imad Barrakad, Chairman and CEO, Moroccan Agency for Tourism Development. The rest are Mohamed Awadalla, CEO Time Hotel, LLC, Henk Meyknecht, Coo Middle East and Africa Kempinski Hotels, Jerome Touze, Coo, Wany.com and Bugra Berberoglu, Group President and CEO, River Rock Hotel and Resorts.

Topics to be discussed include Destination Marketing in Africa, Heading to the Limitless Era- E- Tourism, Tourism Investment in Africa and Regional Differences in Hotel Marketing and Management.

The World Tourism Forum is a global event held in different parts of the World to further boost global tourism. The Secretariat is located in Instabul, Turkey.

In the past, it has been held in Turkey (Global meeting) Dubai and Russia and Ghana is the first African Country to host the event this year.

The Africa Summit is being held under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.