It’s time gas explosions come to a stop in Ghana – Akufo Addo

President Nana Akufo Addo has said the time has come for the country to take tough decisions to prevent the recurrence of gas explosions.

“It is time these incidents came to a stop in Ghana, we cannot continue with them,” President Akufo Addo who is in the Northern Region of Ghana said at a church service Sunday.

There was a massive gas explosion at Atomic Juncition, near Madina in Accra Saturday evening. The incident recorded 7 deaths while 132 persons were injured. 64 people have been discharged, while 68 are still on admission, with government promising to take up the bills of the victims.

Several properties worth thousands of cedis were destroyed with over 20 vehicles vehicles burnt beyond repair.

Government has indicated it will soon introduce stringent policies to deal with the incidents of gas explosions that keep occuring in the country.