INFOGRAPHIC: Ghana records 8 gas explosions within 3-years

Ghana has since 2014 recorded at least eight major gas explosion cases across the country, as reported by Citi FM.

In all the eight cases, six were recorded in the Greater Accra Region, one in Takoradi in the Western Region, and one at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Two of the cases were recorded in 2014, two in 2015, one in 2016 and three in 2017.

Reports indicate that 35% of the over 300 burn cases recorded at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital this year [2017] were from gas explosions.

