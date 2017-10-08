Hundreds besiege Madina Junction accident scene

Hundreds of people are thronging Madina Junction in Accra this morning <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507464030_887_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hundreds of people are thronging Madina Junction in Accra this morning to observe for themselves the remnants of the Saturday night gas explosion that occurred at the place.

Many of the observers who have gathered on the overhead bridge close to the accident scene are seen taking photographs of the burnt gas filling station and the torched vehicles.

Meanwhile, police officers and firefighters have cordoned the place as they gather evidence to establish the cause of the fire.

Graphic Online journalist, Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson who is at the accident scene reports that the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Mr Prince Billy Anaglatey puts the death toll at six.

Earlier, three people were reported to have died from the gas explosion, which is said to have started at about 7 p.m Saturday night, October 7, 2017.

More than 20 vehicles are said to have been torched in the process.

قالب وردپرس

Comments