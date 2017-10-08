GES officer arrested for selling ‘Not for Sale’ teaching and learning materials

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-08

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507505863_435_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ho Municipal Supply Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Wisdom Atawiah, has been arrested by Police in Ho for stealing and selling teaching and learning materials meant for free distribution to schools across the municipality.

The items found in one of the popular book shops in Ho, Azumah Bookshop, include 171 boxes of white chalk, 536 technical drawing and sketchbooks, 22 pieces of Longman dictionary, 140 pieces of crayons and 8 pieces of English textbooks for Primary 3.

The ‘Not for Sale’ stamps on these materials had been tampered with to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

The items were also being sold at lower prices compared to those on the open market.

For instance, other brands of Technical drawing and sketchbooks sell at GH?7.00 while those from the Ghana Education service with ‘Not for Sale’ stamps were being sold at GH?5.00.

The storekeeper of Azumah Bookshop, Newton Fiagbor, has also been arrested. The two are currently on bail while investigations continue.

According to Regional Commander of Police, DCOP Nana Asomah-Hinneh, the Police are pursuing a third suspect by name Dickson Yahezu who is said to be the supplier of the Longman dictionaries.

Police have, however, sent a strong word of caution to all bookshops against buying and selling materials meant for free distribution to schools.

“Knowing very clear that it is not for sale, if you buy, the law will catch up with you. N body should condone,” said DCOP Nana Asomah Hinneh.

He also called on the district and municipal directors of education to thoroughly supervise their stores to prevent such leakages that could undermine efforts of the government to improve education.