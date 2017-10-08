Gas explosion: US mourns with Ghana

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Three more persons have died from their wounds in the hospital, bringing the death toll to six

The US Embassy in Ghana has expressed their condolence to Ghana following Saturday’s gas explosion that occurred at the Atomic Junction in Accra.



So far, six people have been confirmed dead with nearly 40 others sustaining varying degrees of injury.

The Embassy took to Twitter to express its condolence, saying, “We extend our deepest condolences following last night’s explosion and wish peace, strength and recovery to all those affected.”

The explosion occurred at the MANSCO gas station at Atomic Junction near the University of Ghana.

Residents were thrown into a state of pandemonium following the piercing sound of the explosion as well as the giant scary fireball that was formed in the sky.

The gory incident left six people dead, with scores of people sustaining injuries. Top government officials including the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,visited the site on Sunday to monitor the situation.



Bawumia rushes back to Accra

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who on Saturday joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on a three-day official tour of the Northern Region, was compelled to leave for Accra when the news broke out.

He has so far visited the site of the explosion, and has visited the 37 Military Hospital to commiserate with the victims.

He has promised that Government will foot the bills of all the injured persons. He however assured the populace that this time round, government will be stricter on safety measures by introducing a new policy in the petroleum retail sector to prevent such disasters.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also expressed his devastation at the incident.

Nana Addo, who is touring the Northern region, tweeted after the explosion and said “My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and I wish the injured speedy recovery,” he added.