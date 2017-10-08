Gas explosion: Death toll reaches 7; 132 injured, 64 discharged

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

The Presidency has confirmed that as at 11:30 am Sunday, at least seven people have been confirmed dead and 132 injured from Saturday night gas explosion at Atomic Junction near Madina.

A statement signed by the Information Minister added that out of those injured, 64 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with 68 others receiving treatment.

The Vice President on Sunday morning visited the site of the explosion to get the first-hand update.

He also visited a number of hospitals to comfort and support the injured.

Life is returning to normalcy after Saturday night gas explosion at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra.

The Police who have been at the site of the explosion, Mansco Gas Filling Station, have cordoned off the road.

Traffic on the main Accra Central and NI Highway to Aburi road has been diverted.

The fire which was reported to have started at about 7 pm on Saturday night also caught an adjacent filling station and setting ablaze many vehicles at a nearby taxi and commercial buses hub.

While government expressed its condolences to families of the deceased and injured in the unfortunate incident, it also commended the Fire Service, Ambulance Service and Ghana Police Service for their quick control and rescue exercise.

“An investigation has commenced into the cause of the explosion and shall be followed with firm action to forestall similar future recurrences.



“Any injured persons who may have been evacuated from the scene on their own should kindly inform the Ghana Police Hospital of their location,” the statement said.

It also directed the general public to kindly cooperate with Traffic detours as announced by the police. Residents who need further assistance can reach out to the NADMO Help Station on 0299350000 or 0299350030.