FA Cup Committee to meet leadership of Hearts, Kotoko supporters on Monday

The FA Cup Committee (FACC) will meet the supporters leadership of this year’s finalists, Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC in separate meetings on Monday October 9.

The two biggest teams in Ghana will face each other in the grand finale of the MTN FA Cup Competition scheduled for Sunday October 29 at the Tamale Stadium.

The Committee led by its chairman Mr Kurt Okraku will meet Barima Atuahene and the entire leadership of National Chapters Committee (NCC) at the Hearts of Oak Secretariat in Asylum Down at 2pm on Monday.

At 5pm on Monday, the FACC will also meet the leadership of the National Circles Council of Asante Kotoko at the Old Tymers spot in Adabraka.

This will be the first time the two sides will play in any final match away from the Accra Sports Stadium or Baba Yara Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have won the FA Cup competition 10 times with Kotoko having won it 8 times.

The last time the two teams met in an FA Cup final math was in 1990.

