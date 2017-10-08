Enough of talking, action now – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has annouced that government will soon roll out stringent policies on the citing and operation of gas filling stations in the country.

According to him, there’s has been enough talking over the years anytime gas explosions happen, adding that time is up for action in preventing such unfortunate incidents.

There was a massive gas explosion at Atomic Juncition, near Madina in Accra Saturday evening which took the lives of six people while 45 persons were critically injured.

Several properties worth thousands of cedis were destroyed, while vehicles that were parked at the accident scene also got burnt beyond repair.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, Mr Billy Anaglate, spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said. But reports said the inferno was caused by the explosion of a gas station around the area, that saw two filling stations at the Atomic junction enclave engulfed in flames.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who visited the scene of the accident, and victims at the 37 Military Hospital Sunday [today] served notice that persons who’ll violate the law going forward will be ruthlessly dealt with.

He noted that it is in the interest of the country that the new policy is implemented adding that government put the lives of Ghanaians above everything.

“This is one too many, this is about the eighth gas explosions in three years and I think what Ghanaians want is solid policy to deal with this matter once and for all. We’re going to move to deal with it, it’s not about committee’s upon committee’s and nothing gets done. I think that we owe it to the country and the government is going to take this seriously. Discussions were being held last night about the way forward, we wouln’t preempt too many thinks but some new policies are going to come in and those who will resist those new policies I don’t think will be listened to because it’s important for us to put the safety of our people above everything else. It is in the interest of our country that we actually implement the new policy directions.

“The National Petroleum Authority, the Energy Ministry, EPA, Fire Service will all be involved as we put this new policy together and we’re going to move very quickly to do it. We pretty much have an idea what we need to do in terms of policy.”

Dr Bawumia on behalf of the President and the entire country, thanked the Security services and health services for their efforts in bringing the fire under control and preventing the loss of more lives.