DJ Oxy apologizes to Kufour; begs for forgiveness

2017-10-08

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Oxy FM Mr. Alfred Kwame Larbi popularly known as DJ Oxy

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Oxy FM Mr. Alfred Kwame Larbi popularly known as DJ Oxy, has rendered an unqualified apology to former President John Agyekum Kufour for suggesting that a cabal within his camp, bribed him to publish a scandalous story about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the run up to the 2008 general elections.

The entertainment critic had said some former appointees of the former president confronted him to publish a story about Nana Addo and tag him as a womanizer in 2008 when he expressed interest in running for the presidential race.

Former President Kufuor condemned the association of his name to the story, and said as President, he had no faction and did not need to have factions in his government, despite false claims by people.

The former President, currently on a working tour of Europe, challenged Mr. Larbi to name whoever approached him for the alleged transaction as published in the story making rounds in some of the media.

He warned against persons trying to ingratiate themselves with the current government from using others as footstools for their ambition or for settling personal scores.’’

DJ Oxy responding to the statement on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said, his comments were twisted and stressed that, ‘’I did not say that Kufour bribed me.

I said, some former appointees of former President Kufour however, I will like to apologise to the former president by saying that he [Kufour] did not bribe me.’’

He emphasized that, ‘’I apologise to the former president because he was disappointed when he heard that I was the one who made the comments so I humbly apologise to him.