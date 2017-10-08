Bawumia visits gas explosion victims

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Sunday, cut short of his tour to the Northern Region with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to visit victims of Saturday’s gas explosion that rocked a gas filling station at Atomic Junction near Madina.

The massive gas explosion at Atomic Junction last night left in its wake several properties worth thousands of cedis destroyed. The disaster did not also spare some human lives.

According to the Information Ministry, as at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, “at least seven (7) persons had been confirmed dead and one hundred and thirty-two (132) injured out of which sixty-four (64) have been discharged and sixty-eight (68) still receiving treatment.”