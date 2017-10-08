Bawumia to visit fire scene today

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to visit the gas explosion scene at Atomic Junction today, October, 08, 2017.

The Vice president who was up-north on a visit is said have to cut short his schedules in Salaga to fly to Accra today to observe the extent of damage of the devastating incident that happened yesterday.

At least 3 people have been confirmed dead and 35 more critically injured after the gas explosion Saturday night.

The deaths were confirmed at the 37 military hospital where victims of the accident were rushed to.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, Mr Billy Anaglate, spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.

Reports said the inferno was caused by the explosion of a gas station around the area, that saw two filling stations at the Atomic junction enclave engulfed in flames.