Attorney General reveals how she narrowly escaped gas explosion

2017-10-08

It has emerged that Ghana’s Attorney General (AG), Gloria Akuffo was among the few lucky residents to have escaped the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion on Saturday night.

“I travelled for a funeral somewhere in the Eastern Region and came late only to meet the gas explosion”, Hon. Gloria Akuffo told journalists on Sunday

“I thanked God for my life and for my old lady who was around at that time in my house”, the Attorney General who stays few metres way from the accident scene narrated.

“The colour of my house has changed to black. …my ceiling too has shrunk because of the heat which was coming from the scene”, she disclosed

“I could have been a direct victim because I drive and buy my gas from here”, Hon. Gloria Akuffo added when she joined Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the scene together with other government officials to acquaint themselves with situation on the ground.

Two filling stations in the area were engulfed in flames after a gas station in the vicinity exploded killing residents and destroying properties.

At least seven persons are confirmed dead and several others sustaining various degrees of injuries receiving medical treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the government will put its foot down and turn a deaf ear to arguments against proposed reforms particularly in the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

