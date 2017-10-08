Atomic Junction Gas Explosion: I’ve lost millions of dollars – Gas Station owner

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-08

play videoGeorge Owusu, owner of Mansco LPG filling station <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507476090_110_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The owner of the Mansco LPG filling station that went up in flames during last night’s explosion has indicated that he has lost millions through the inferno.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM who were present at the scene of the explosion, George Owusu indicated that checks from his outfit showed that there were no leakages that might have caused the explosion.

He revealed that he received a call while he was at home that his filling station had gone up in flames due to an explosion. He revealed that he immediately phoned his accountant and informed him of the issue at hand.

He also revealed that even though no casualties have been recorded among his staff that were on duty at the gas station at the time of the explosion, they have suffered serious fire burns.

The CEO of the filling station also put on record that the inferno was not caused by an error from the truck that was offloading the gas at the station as earlier speculated.

He added that even though he could not speak on the exact damage that has been caused, he is sure that the loss will run into millions of dollars.

Latest news indicate that the death toll has risen to 6 from the initial two deaths that were recorded. Some 45 people are also believed to have suffered various degree of burns and are currently receiving treatment at health facilities around the explosion site.

An advance team from the government has gone ahead of the Vice President to visit some of the victims who are on admission at the 37 Military Hospital.

The military hospital is also believed to be giving free medical care to the victims of the explosion.