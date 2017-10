The driver of vehicle with registration number, GT 3783 – 14 has been arrested



A sprinter driver has been arrested by the police for knocking and killing two students in the heat of the pandemonium that occurred at the Atomic Junction in Accra following a gas explosion.

The students met their untimely death when they were escaping from the fire.

The driver of vehicle with registration number, GT 3783 – 14 was arrested after he bolted after knocking the students dead.

It is not clear which school the students are from.

قالب وردپرس

Comments