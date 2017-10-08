Atomic junction gas explosion: Bawumia rushes back to Accra

The disaster coincided with the Vice President’s 54th birthday celebration <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507452069_672_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has left Tamale for Accra to assess the gravity of the Atomic gas explosion.

The Vice President, who on Saturday joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his three-day official tour of the Northern Region, was compelled to leave for Accra when the news broke out.

The disaster coincided with the Vice President’s 54th birthday celebration which brought together President Nana Addo, family relations, friends and well wishers at the OIC spot in Tamale.

The breaking news truncated the birthday splash which could have lasted for several hours.

Saddened by the disaster, Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, who was to visit Salaga with President Nana Addo today [Sunday] left for Accra.



President Akufo-Addo left the event’s ground looking devastated as the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugine Arhin’s birthday was the same day.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo will climax his tour of the region visiting Salaga and the Avnash Rice Processing Factory at Nyankpala in the Tolon district.

