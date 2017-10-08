Atomic Junction Gas Explosion: 6 dead, 45 injured; 20 cars burnt

At least six people have been confirmed dead with over 40 people injured in the Madina Atomic junction gas explosion Saturday night.

Four people are in critical conditions and have been placed at the Intensive Care Unit at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, the acting head of Administration Major RO Mintah disclosed to Starr News.

He said among the three deaths, one died on admission while the other two were brought in dead.

Two filling stations at Atomic junction were engulfed in flames after a gas station around the area exploded.

Eleven other victims are currently on admission at the Legon Hospital bringing the number to 45 the number of injured persons recorded at the 37 Military and Legon Hospitals. Others are also receiving treatment at the Ridge Hospital.

