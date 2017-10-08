Atomic junction Gas explosion: 3 dead, 35 injured

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-08

« Prev Next » Show Video Comments (0) Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email This

Print This

play videoFile photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507446017_617_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

At least 3 people have been confirmed dead and 35 more critically injured in the Madina Atomic junction gas explosion Saturday night.

The deaths were confirmed at the 37 military hospital where victims of the accident were rushed to.

Two filling stations at Atomic junction were engulfed in flames after a gas station around the area exploded.

The interior minister and other emergency service workers, as well as government officials, arrived the scene to monitor asses the situation. A press conference will be held the scene Sunday morning.

The incident triggered fear among students of Presec who were trying to avoid the scene.

For more news go to Starrfmonline.com. Comments:

This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

en