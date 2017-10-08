Atomic Junction explosions: Deaths recorded, PRESEC Boys evacuated, houses burnt

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-08

Homes have been evacuated and students of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) at Legon have been moved from campus to safety as their lives are threatened by fire spreading as a result of a gas explosion.

There were two massive explosions at Madina Atomic Junction Saturday evening.

Huge ball of fire went up immediately after residents heard a loud sound of explosion in the area.

DEATHS

“Unfortunately we have recorded some deaths,” Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah confirmed to TV3.

Report suggests one of the deceased might have fallen from the overpass.

The injured are however responding to treatment at “three health facilities”, he said, noting that the extent of damage would be known on Sunday.

Several properties were up in flames with many fearing the explosion could be fatal.

Many people were seen running helter-skelter from their homes. Commuters heading towards the area were accordingly advised to be cautious.

Several casualties have been reported as vehicles are seen rushing injured people to hospital.

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service are at the scene frantically battling the raging fire. A Total fuel station affected by the inferno has totally been burnt down.

Unofficial report says the explosion was caused by a naked fire used to grill meat near the gas station.

The situation has been brought under control with heavy security presence there.

Deputy spokesperson of the Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglatey told TV3 seven fire engines are assisting to prevent any further explosion as they “cool” any combustible item around.

Though he said his outfit was yet to find any fatality or record casualty, there have been “considerable damage” to properties including vehicles.

VERY WORRYING

Prof. Alex Dodoo, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Standards Authority, told Issah Monnie on TV3 that his outfit together with the National Petroleum Authority and local authorities would take immediate steps to stop the indiscriminate sitting of fuel stations in residential areas.

He described the Atomic Junction explosion as a “very worrying situation” which should not happen again.

Some students of PRESEC and University of Ghana have shared their experiences with TV3. What has been running through their statements is that the incident was very terrifying.

MORE AGGRESSIVE

Abu Ramadan, Deputy NADMO Coordinator told the media his outfit is going to employ a “more aggressive mood” to enforce the laws in this country.

He commended the response of the Ghana Fire Service in dousing the fire as “Fantastic”.

PRESIDENT WORRIED

He said the presence of the Inspector General Police, NADMO officials, Interior and National Security Ministers at the site of explosion shows that the “president is worried about the situation”.

SUE

Kofi Kapito head of Consumer Protection Agency is urging Ghanaians to “start suing” state officials to keep those in authority on their toes to avert preventable disaster.