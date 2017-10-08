Atomic Jnct. Gas Explosion is not surprising disaster – Bureau of Public Safety

The Bureau of Public Safety says the Atomic Junction Gas explosion that occurred Saturday evening is not surprising blaming the incident on a lax system.

“It is a disaster we have all been expecting;Let us not pretend as a nation,” the Executive Director of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwaada has said in a statement after the devastating incident Saturday.

According to him, several incident reports in similar cases are still sitting on shelves without any clear action from authorities on the way forward in relation to these disasters.

“Continuous Education is almost non existent for attendants. Enforcement is weak. Planning is on ‘auto pilot’. We’re still in circus chasing our tails as a nation. Too bad for the lives lost,” the statement said.

At least 3 persons have been confirmed dead and 35 more critically injured after the gas explosion Saturday night at Atomic Junction, near Madina in Accra.

The deaths were confirmed at the 37 military hospital where victims of the accident were rushed to.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, Mr Billy Anaglate, spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.

Reports said the inferno was caused by the explosion of a gas station around the area, that saw two filling stations at the Atomic junction enclave engulfed in flames.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to visit the scene of the accident today, October, 08, 2017.