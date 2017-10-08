Atomic gas explosion: We would have done better with helicopter – Fire Service

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-10-08

Four more persons have died from their wounds in the hospital, bringing the death toll to 7 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507481050_670_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Prince Billy Anaglatey has said, for now that we have developed to a level as a country, , GNFS need helicopters for fire fighting and rescue purposes to manage disasters caused by fire.

Mr. Anaglatey said, despite their readiness and expertise in fire fighting, the service lacks the needed logistics to fight major fire outbreaks.

‘’…For now that we have developed as a country to a level, the Fire Service need helicopters for fire fighting and rescue purposes but this is not what we have…If you talk about our readiness in terms of training, in terms of human ability, we have it and we have all what it takes to fight fire.’’

He was speaking in reaction to the challenges the GNFS confronted in bringing under control the gas explosion at the Madina Zongo Junction Saturday evening. He revealed, if it had not been the expertise of the fire men, the fire would have turned out to be more devastating.

Mr. Anaglatey said, the fire men were on top of the issue and had it not been the professionalism of their men, we would have witnessed a worse situation adding that, if the service had helicopter, the trouble they went through quenching the fire would have been reduced.

Meanwhile, six people have been confirmed dead with 35 others injured out of which five are on admission at the Intensive Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for sustaining serious burns.