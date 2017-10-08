Atomic Gas Explosion: I’m devastated – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-08

The scene of the explosion a morning after <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507462231_938_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo is “devastated” over the loss of six lives in a gas explosion which occurred at Atomic Junction, Madina in Accra Saturday evening.

President Akufo-Addo, who is currently in the Northern region, has delegated vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to return to Accra to assess the situation.

At least six people have been confirmed dead with over 35 people injured in the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion Saturday night, according to the Ghana Fire Service spokesperson Billy Anaglatey.

Four people are in critical conditions and have been placed at the Intensive Care Unit at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, the acting head of Administration Major RO Mintah disclosed to Starr News.

He said 37 Military Hospital has recorded three deaths – one died on admission while the other two were brought in dead.

Two filling stations at Atomic junction were engulfed in flames after a gas station around the area exploded.

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his “deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved” and has wished the “injured speedy recovery.”

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the President said:

Government is resolved, now more than ever, to ensure such an incident does not occur again. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 8, 2017

Eleven other victims are currently on admission at the Legon Hospital bringing the number to 45 the number of injured persons recorded at the 37 Military and Legon Hospitals. Others are also receiving treatment at the Ridge Hospital.