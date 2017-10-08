Atomic Gas Explosion: Fire started from Khebab seller – Gas Station Manager alleges

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

A kebab seller is being fingered as the one whose activities might have caused the gas explosion that occurred at the Madina Junction in Accra on Saturday night.

The gas explosion has led to the death of at least seven people with more than 132 people sustaining various degrees of injuries.

More than 20 vehicles are also reported to have been set ablaze by the explosion.

The manager of the burnt gas station, Mr George Owusu alleges that people around the accident scene claim the explosion might have been caused by the kebab seller.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Owusu said his sister informed him about the fire, adding that as soon as he was informed about the fire, he called his accountant who was at the gas station.

“I was at home and my sister called me that there is news that there was fire at atomic junction… so as soon as I heard it, I called my accountant several times but he never picked up….he called me later and told me what has happened”, he said.

Responding to a question on how the explosion started, Mr Owusu said “the time I came in, one of them told me that it was the kebab guy who caused the fire”.

However, he added, “up to now, I have not seen the kebab guy’, pointing out that “but I know there was somebody doing the kebab business around”.

Mr Owusu denied allegations that prior to the explosion, the gas was leaking.

“I was here in the morning. There was no leakage…so it is true that the gas was leaking”, he said.

Background

At least six people have been confirmed dead with dozens injured in the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion that occurred on Saturday night in Accra.

Two of the deceased are said to have been knocked down by speeding vehicles during the chaos.

The fire is said to have started at about 7 p.m on Saturday night and lasted for many hours.