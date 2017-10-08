Asamoah Gyan backs George Weah’s Presidential bid

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Football legend George Weah has received unflinching support from Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to become President of Liberia.

Liberia is heading to the polls on October 10 with twenty candidates on the ballot paper and the list include the only African to have won the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

This is his second attempt after missing out in 2005 to the incumbent Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Gyan has called on Liberians to vote massively for the ”noble achiever” to lead the West African country for the next six years.

I am for @GeorgeWeahOff.. Liberia please vote for this noble achiever, sacrificed and sold the country through sports and politics.. pic.twitter.com/G53HzZ6Y3b — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) October 8, 2017