Ampem Darkoa beat Lady Strikers 1-0 to retain National Women’s League title

Ampem Darkoa Ladies successfully defend their National Women’s League title <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507456831_368_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Lady Strikers 1-0 on Saturday to successfully defend their National Women’s League title.

Ghana international Priscilla Adubea scored the only goal of the match at the Baba Yara Stadium to give the Northern zone the trophy.

Last year, the Kumasi-based side beat Hasaacas Ladies 1-0 in Cape Coast to win the championship.

Both teams were facing each other for the first in the history of the playoff championship.

In two weeks time, Police Ladies will face Prisons Ladies at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on 21 October in the final of Sanford FA Cup final.

قالب وردپرس

Comments