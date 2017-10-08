All the staff at Atomic Junction gas station are safe – Gas Station Manager

Three more persons have died from their wounds in the hospital, bringing the death toll to six <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507474292_663_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

All the four staff who were at the exploded Atomic Junction gas filling station left with minor injuries during the explosion.

According to the Manager of the gas filling station, Mr George Owusu, at the time of the incident, four staff were at the station.

“There were two people at the pump, the accountant, and the tanker driver”, Mr Owusu said.

At least six people have been confirmed dead with dozens injured in the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion that occurred on Saturday night in Accra.

Two of the deceased are said to have been knocked down by speeding vehicles during the chaos.

More than 20 vehicles are also reported to have been razed down by the explosion.

Many of the injured persons were sent to the 37 Military Hospital and Legon Hospital for treatment.

The fire is said to have started at about 7 p.m on Saturday night and lasted for many hours.

