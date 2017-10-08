6 dead, 45 injured; several cars burnt

The massive gas explosion at Atomic Juncition, near Madina in Accra Saturday evening left in its wake several properties worth thousands of cedis destroyed.

A large number of vehicles that were parked at the accident scene got burnt beyond repair.

Following the explosion, traders who sell their wares at the environs of the accident scene fled for their dear lives leaving behind some of their wares which were also consumed by the fire.

Some have returned to the area Sunday to count their loss and see what they can salvage.



At least6 persons have been confirmed dead and 35 more critically injured after the gas explosion Saturday night at Atomic Junction, near Madina in Accra.

The deaths were confirmed at the 37 military hospital where victims of the accident were rushed to.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, Mr Billy Anaglate, spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.



Reports said the inferno was caused by the explosion of a gas station around the area, that saw two filling stations at the Atomic junction enclave engulfed in flames.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to visit the scene of the accident today, October, 08, 2017.

He was up-north on a visit but has had to cut short his schedules in Salaga to fly to Accra today to observe the extent of damage of the devastating incident.