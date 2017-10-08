$45.7m for expansion, rehabilitation of water supply systems – Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: presidency.gov.gh

2017-10-08

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507425697_452_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revealed that his government has secured funding to the tune of US$45.7 million for the rehabilitation and expansion of several water supply systems across the country, as a means of realising government’s agenda of “Water for All”.

According to President Akufo-Addo, out of this amount, “we are spending $1.2 million, i.e. GH¢5 million, for the rehabilitation of the water system of Nalerigu, $1.1 million for rehabilitation of the water system for Gambaga, and $1.3 for the rehabilitation of the water system at Walewale. All of these works will begin before the end of this year.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Friday, 6th October, 2017, when he paid a courtesy call on the overlord of Mamprugu land, the Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, at the commencement of his 3-day tour of the Northern Region.

On the extension of electricity, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the fact that the Upper West, Upper East and Northern Regions have the least coverage of electricity in Ghana.

“My government is determined to rectify that. Between this year and next year, 447 communities are going to have electricity extended to them in the Northern Region, and this includes communities in East Mamprusi.”

Whilst assuring them of the construction of 5 major roads in Mamprugu land, President Akufo-Addo also indicated that the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama, MP, is determined to continue the reform of local government in the country, to take into account developments of population and the economy.

“She has decided that she is going to re-designate 6 districts as municipalities. East Mamprusi and West Mamprusi are going to be Municipalities, and no longer districts. Two new districts are also going to be created in the Northern Region – Nanton and Yunyoo,” he said.

Touching on the issues of Dagbon and Bimbilla, President Akufo-Addo told the Nayiri that “as the eldest son of Naa Gbewaa, you have a particular responsibility in the matter.”

The President, thus, appealed to the Nayiri, as one of the three eminent Chiefs – Otumfuo Asantehene, the Yagbonwura and yourself – who are working on bringing lasting peace to Dagbon, “to intensify your efforts and work even harder to make sure that, at this year’s Damba Festival, in Yendi, we will have a new Ya Naa presiding over the festival.”

He reiterated the commitment of his government to “give maximum support for whatever formula and efforts the three eminent Chiefs, of which you are one, bring about to resolve the issue in Dagbon. We will give you full support to make sure that the negotiations and understandings come to a fruitful conclusion.”

President Akufo-Addo, in concluding, appealed for the support of all Ghanaians, as he works to put the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

“I need the support of all of you, whether you voted for me or did not, whether you have supported my party or have not supported my party. In the period of my mandate, I will need your support so that together we can rebuild Ghana and let the Black Star shine and shine again.”