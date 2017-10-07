We are made to be leaders – Prof Mike Oquaye tells ‘Odadees’

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Mike Oquaye has tasked old and continuing students of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School to be active in society as they are “made to be leaders”.

Speaking at the annual ‘Odadee Torch and Bonfire Night’ in Accra, Friday, the Speaker of parliament pointed out that students of the PRESEC, both past and present were trained to take part in contributing to the future of the country.

“We are studious and should be proud of it. We are being trained to take our part in the future of the country, we are made to be leaders so we do not joke around,” he mentioned.

“Let us live by the well-crafted anthem because we have got everything, be mindful of this and we shall slowly always continue to take our places in the future of our country,” he added.

The ‘Odadee Torch and Bonfire Night’ is an annual event for PRESEC old school reunion which serves as a networking and socialisation platform brought together alumni of the school to relive memories of their secondary school days.

Alumni (Odadees) of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School celebrated their third commemorative week dubbed ‘A Touch of 1957.’

The event also forms part of the school’s 80th and Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebration.