Wassa Akropong youth burn cars, vandalise properties as Chinese kills 29-year-old man

A Chinese national at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region has allegedly shot and killed a 29-year-old man on Friday evening.

The Chinese who committed the heinous crime shot Godwin Quaicoe also known as Nana Buah at a close range killing him instantly, 3news.com has gathered.

The deceased was said to have accompanied his plumber friend to the Chinese man to collect his money, GH¢150 for the work the plumber did for the Chinese.

When the two drove to a casino operated by the Chinese, a brawl ensued between the plumber and the Chinese, who pulled a gun and shot Nana Buah.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue.

The action of the Chinese angered youth of the town who went on vandalism spree Saturday morning, setting vehicles belonging to the foreigners ablaze.

The irate youth took the suspect and his colleagues hostage at the casino, threatening to set the place which is on the same premises with a filling station ablaze but the Wasa Akropong police intervened and whisked the suspect away.

But that did not end the riot, until the Omanhene of the area, Tetrete Okuamoa Sekyim II stepped in to restore calm after addressing the protesters.

The Omanhene called on the teeming youth to exercise restraint and pave way for peace and tranquillity to prevail because two wrongs do not make a right.

However, about 14 cars have allegedly been torched by the angry youth. Hotels and casinos belonging to the Chinese have been destroyed also.

Meanwhile, some Chinese arrested by the Regional police taskforce and have been sent to Tarkwa. Security has also been beefed up at Wassa Akropong.

A police statement confirmed that four Chinese namely; Chu Chan Jun 34, Li Ju 33, Su Soglan 46 and Jan Gi Hi 49 have been arrested as suspects and taken to Asankragwa Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation.

“There is an uneasy calm,” the statement said.